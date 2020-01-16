A BLAENAU Gwent medical practice has had to temporarily close its doors after Storm Brendan swept through the area earlier this week, leaving parts of the building structurally unsound.

Brynmawr Medical Centre has been closed to patients and staff until tomorrow lunchtime after strong winds caused the red arch on the roof of the building to become structurally unsafe.

The health board took the decision to close the practice following advice from a structural engineer and are offering alternative venues - where possible - for patients with prior appointments.

Prescription pick-ups and drop-offs will be available via a branded vehicle located in the car park during normal working hours.

Also affected are the Well Pharmacy and the dental surgery located within the centre.

READ MORE:

In a statement released on social media, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Unfortunately, following the advice of a structural engineer, Brynmawr Medical Centre will remain closed until Friday lunchtime for the safety of patients and staff.

"Due to high winds in the area the red arch structure on the roof of the building has become structurally unsafe.

"We would like to reassure patients that staff are answering calls to the GP surgery as usual and any patients with appointments are being contacted and offered their appointment in alternative local venues.

"The dental surgery and other clinics that operate from the Medical Centre are currently also looking into providing services in alternative venues.

"The Well Pharmacy based within the Medical Centre will remain closed until Friday. Patients are advised to use other local pharmacies during this short period. A list can be found at choosewellwales.org/directory

"In addition, prescription pick-up and drop-off will be administered from a branded vehicle in the car park, during normal working hours.

"Engineers are scheduled to permanently remove the red arch structure from the building on Friday.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to patients at this time and thank you for your understanding while we work to resolve this issue."