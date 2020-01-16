A CAR crashed into the wall lining St Woolos Cemetery - and left a gaping hole in its wake.

Gwent Police have confirmed that on Tuesday, January 14, a blue Mercedes collided with the wall around 4.05pm, which is on Bassaleg Road, near the Gaer.

A man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital after sustaining a minor head injury.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the police on 101, quoting log reference 313 14/01/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

MORE NEWS: