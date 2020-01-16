A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Caerphilly was assaulted by a group of youths outside McDonald's in Blackwood.

The incident happened at around 6.40pm on Friday, January 10 and the man sustained minor injuries to his hands and legs.

Gwent Police said they had reviewed CCTV and other footage of the incident.

Inspector Aled George said: "We have identified a number of people at the scene and are will speak to anyone we can identify and who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We are also meeting with representatives from McDonald's and other partners in Blackwood to discuss this matter and other anti-social behaviour incidents, as well as with local schools.

“I’d also like to remind all parents and guardians in the area: please make sure you know where your child is and that they are behaving responsibly.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call the police on 101 or contact them through their social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log reference 2000011739 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

