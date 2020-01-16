Sponsored content

The University of South Wales is providing free training courses to teachers across Gwent on the use of Apple technology in the classroom, with the next session taking place later this month.

As an Apple Regional Training Centre, USW helps improve the skills of teachers at all levels who wish to use more technology in their lessons.

The sessions are run by Matt Pullen, senior lecturer in initial teacher education at USW, and Apple Distinguished Educator.

He said: “We now have a new space for our digital sessions. It’s a transformative area which can be turned into lots of different scenarios, and has a large green screen for our creative work.

“It’s a great opportunity for teachers from every background – whether they’ve never used technology in the classroom or are simply looking to brush up on the latest apps or techniques.”

The sessions cover all sorts of topics, such as art, computer coding, making interactive books, creating digital music and much more.

Local primary schools such as Maindee, St Julian’s and St Woolos have already benefited from the training, as well as St Cyres Secondary School in Penarth.

Matt added: “The sessions are hands-on yet relaxed, designed to get teachers thinking of how their own pupils could get involved. They are inclusive to everyone, no matter what subject or age group they teach.”

Sessions are held at the University of South Wales Newport Campus on Thursday evenings, starting on January 28, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Teachers can book on via Twitter @southwalesrtc or by e-mailing mathew.pullen@southwales.ac.uk.