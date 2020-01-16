A POST office in Abergavenny is welcoming feedback on plans to change the way it is run.

Abergavenny Post Office says it will change the running of the services at St John’s Square in order to maintain services in the town centre.

If the plans go ahead, the post office will be run by operator ZCO Ltd on a franchise basis from April.

Steve Blampied, head of the Directly Managed Network for Post Office, said: “We are making this change in order to maintain Post Office services in the centre of Abergavenny.

“There are unprecedented changes on our high streets and the needs of our customers are evolving too.

“Our priority is to provide secure and commercially sustainable services in Abergavenny, continuing to meet our customers’ needs now and into the future.

“The vast majority of our 11,500 Post Office branches are already successfully operated by independent franchises.”

There will continue to be six screened serving positions at the Abergavenny branch.

Although the commercial decision to change the way the branch is operated has been taken, the Post Office welcomes feedback and comments on any issues customers would like considered as plans are finalised.

If you would like to have your say on the changes, you can do until Wednesday, February 12, by sharing your views through an online questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 017632.