A MAN armed with a meat cleaver has admitted the attempted robbery of his victim while trying to steal his car.

Nikki Edmunds, aged 32, of Rhymney Close, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to the offences and a count of affray during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

His female co-defendant Kerry Jones, aged 27, of Church Street, Rhymney, appeared with him in the dock and admitted a public order offence.

Edmunds also pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The offences took place in Pontllanfraith on December 4, 2019.

Edmunds was represented by Hashim Salmman and Jones by her barrister Ben Waters.

Richard Ace appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Richard Williams adjourned sentence so that reports into the pair could be carried out by the Probation Service.

He told Edmunds he would be assessed for the risk he poses to the public.

Sentence was adjourned until February 5 and the duo were remanded in custody.