FEARS have been expressed over the danger discarded drug needles pose to young children after over a hundred were discovered littered across Newport.

Paul Murphy, of volunteer group Pride in Pill, has been trained alongside six others to safely dispose of sharp objects.

But after finding a shocking number of needless found in Carpenter's Lane, in Newport, he has raised concerns about the threat it poses to children.

"It's not fair if kids pick them up," he said.

“If we don’t pick them up, who else will?”

Amy McCann, owner of McCann’s Rock ‘n’ Ale Bar, discovered the mess on Saturday, January 11 and immediately contacted Murphy, who was there within the hour.

In all, around 70 needles were collected from one spot.

The team, who were out on a litter pick that day anyway, then took to the riverbank near the former Sainsbury’s site in Shaftesbury, where they found more discarded needles – bringing their total to well over a hundred.

Just from those two sites, they filled two big boxes full of sharps.

The Pride in Pill group, who started in 2014, has seen their reputation grow substantially and now receive calls from residents in other parts of the city who need help with troublesome litter hot spots.

If you do see needles discarded anywhere, do not pick them up, contact Pride in Pill through Facebook or report to Newport City Council.

