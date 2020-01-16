A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a 33-year-old man in Blackwood.

He was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday, January 15 in Apollo Way.

A 32-year-old man from Blackwood has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Yesterday (Wednesday 15 January) we appealed for information following the assault of a man in Apollo Way, Blackwood.

"A 33-year-old man from the Rhymney area was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"He has now died of his injuries and a murder investigation has now been launched following his death."

A witness appeal continues and police enquiries are ongoing.

MORE NEWS:

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or via their social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log references 2000016470.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.