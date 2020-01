AN 89-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital following a crash in Pontypool, around 3.30pm yesterday (January 15).

Gwent Police confirmed that a collision between a white Seat and the man occurred on George Street.

The man sustained a minor head injury which is not thought to be serious.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the police on 101, quoting log reference 2000017387 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

