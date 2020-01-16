A LANE has been closed in both directions over the M48 Severn Bridge due to strong winds.

The closures, which are in operation between junction one A403 (Aust) and junction two A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow), have been put in to place in case vehicles get blown into adjacent lanes.

As well as the lane closures, a speed limit of 40mph is in place crossing the bridge.

READ MORE:

'Structurally unsafe' medical practice closes following strong winds.

Why there is a hole in St Woolos Cemetery wall.

Police dog saves the day after catching two men who fled police pursuit.