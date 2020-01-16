THE FIRE service were called out to the same area ten times in five days over the New Year after a series of deliberately started fires.

A large amount of rubbish was deposited around a nearby shopping centre in Ringland, Newport.

Crews from the Maindee Fire and Rescue Station treated a number of fires that were started in metal bins filled with general waste and refuse.

The fires, which were close to built-up areas, including housing, posed a risk to the local community, the service said.

The fire service worked closely with Newport City Homes and the local authority to deal with the issue.

The site has now been cleared and the bins have been secured as a preventative measure.

Deputy leader for Newport City Council Roger Jeavons said the fires were "very worrying".

He added: "We support our partners wholeheartedly in any actions that need to be taken in order to catch the culprits."

Head of the Fire Crime Unit, Group Manager Neil Davies from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "I would like to remind residents that they do have a legal obligation to take all reasonable measures to ensure that their waste is disposed of properly.

"We recommend to always use a registered waste carrier and to check for a permit, licence or exemption."

And deputy director of Property and Place at Newport City Homes, Simon Andrews said "preventing incidents like this" has been prepared for as the the £7.5m regeneration scheme, which includes 170 new homes, continues.

He added: "We take fire hazards very seriously, and our teams worked together to remove the rubbish and clean up the area. We will be repairing the fire damage to our buildings and gates, and replacing several bins."