THE 33-YEAR-OLD alleged murder victim from Blackwood who died following an suspected assault has been named as Shane Jones.

Mr Jones, who is from Blackwood, died after being taken taken to hospital.

The alleged assault, which took place at an address in Apollo Way, Blackwood, happened around 10pm on Tuesday, January 14, police said.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said:"A 32-year-old man from the Blackwood area has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"A witness appeal continues and police enquiries are ongoing."

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or via the police's social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log references 2000016470.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.