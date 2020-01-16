A WOMAN suffering with mental health issues called the community psychiatric team treating her at Newport civic centre to tell them she would be attending her next meeting armed with three knives.

Zara Johanson, 35, was arrested by waiting police officers when she turned up for her appointment and handed three kitchen blades over to them without a struggle.

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins told the city’s crown court it was believed that the defendant had caused the incident to “gain attention”.

Johanson, who has a personality disorder, pleaded guilty to possessing bladed articles in a public place, the offence being committed on September 19, 2019.

The court was told she had a previous conviction for a similar matter, dating back to 2007.

Miss Smith-Higgins said the defendant, of Newport Road, Cardiff, made full admission to the police and told them she had bought the knives at a Wilko store in the capital.

Judge Daniel Williams sentenced Johanson to an 18-month community order.

She has to attend 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must also pay a £90 victim surcharge.