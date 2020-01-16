CHRIS Evans MP has revealed he is his supporting Sir Keir Starmer to be the next leader of the Labour Party.

The party, reeling from a humbling General Election defeat, is currently in the process of deciding who will succeed Jeremy Corbyn after he announced he would be standing down.

Speaking in support of Starmer’s leadership bid, Mr Evans said: “I’m backing Keir because this country desperately needs a serious and diplomatic leader, and as both Shadow Brexit Secretary and Director of the CPS he has demonstrated a forensic knowledge of policy and that he isn’t afraid to make difficult decisions.

“Keir is respected across the party, House and country. He has been committed to the Labour Party and to helping others his entire life, and that is why I am proud to support his leadership campaign”.

Earlier this month, Mr Starmer announced his candidacy for the Labour leadership, pledging to heal divisions across both party and country. He was first elected as MP for Holborn and St Pancras at the 2015 General Election.

He served as Shadow Home Office Minister before being appointed as Shadow Brexit Secretary in 2016.

Prior to his career in politics, Mr Starmer was a distinguished human rights lawyer and served as Director of the Crown Prosecution Service between 2008 and 2013.

In 2014, the Queen awarded him with a knighthood for services to law and criminal justice.

He has been nominated by 88 of his fellow MPs, with the second placed candidate receiving 33 nominations, making Mr Starmer the clear favourite amongst his colleagues. He has also received the backing of Unison, the UK’s largest trade union.

MORE NEWS: