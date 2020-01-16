THE POPULAR Netflix series Sex Education, which was filmed across Newport, is back for 2020.

The series returns tomorrow, January 17, after it became a huge hit when it first premiered last year.

Netflix delighted fans when it was confirmed that the relatable teens of Moordale Secondary School– Otis, Maeve and Eric – were back for season two.

Season one saw Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) set up a makeshift sex clinic for pupils at the school from learning skills here and there by living with his sex-therapist mum Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Here’s what we know about season two:

There will be eight new episodes

Otis struggles to master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison).

He also must deal with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Moordale Secondary School is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need to better sex education at the school.

University of South Wales’ Caerleon Campus was the main setting throughout the series, turned into Moordale Secondary School, and has become one of the most recognisable locations.

There were some complaints from residents in Caerleon upon learning that the show would be returning to film there, however, permission was granted and they have also asked for it to be extended to the end of 2020 – which sounds like we could be getting a third season, too.

You can read about residents' complaints here.

You can watch the trailer for the second series on Youtube or Netflix.

