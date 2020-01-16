A MAN who assaulted two women and then a female police officer at a hospital has been jailed.

Lee Marcus Davies, aged 33, attacked the women in Cwmbran and the constable at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one of assaulting an emergency worker.

The offences were committed on July 4, 2019.

Davies, of Oakwood Prison in the West Midlands, was jailed for 16 weeks.

He must also pay £400 compensation upon his release from custody.