A MAN who left his victim with long-lasting injuries after an unprovoked assault has been sent locked up.

Conor Webley, 25, from Caerphilly, was jailed for nine months at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence took place in Newport on May 19, 2018.

Outside the court, the officer leading on the case for Gwent Police, PC Poole said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack which led to the victim suffering with long-lasting injuries.

“I would like to thank the victim and the witnesses in this case for their full support and co-operation throughout.

“I hope that this sentence imposed provides closure to the victim and that this sends a clear message that this kind of behaviour in our communities will not be tolerated by Gwent Police.”

Webley pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.