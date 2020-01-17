A BURGLAR who went on the run has been arrested following a police appeal.

Lee Ball, 37, from the Duffryn area of Newport, breached his licence conditions after being released on licence from prison just before Christmas.

He was jailed for two years and five months for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in October 2018.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Lee Ball, aged 37, of Newport, who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison, has now been located and arrested.

"Thank you for sharing our appeal."