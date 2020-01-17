NEWPORT is becoming an increasingly popular destination for those looking to buy homes – especially for first-time buyers.

And demand is set to grow with the scrapping of the Severn Crossing tolls, easy transport links and increase in new-build homes.

Indeed, house prices in Newport have risen by 4.7 per cent over the last year, with the average house price now £198,252.

Now, property website Zoopla have worked out exactly how much household income you’d need to earn to buy your first home in every ward.

The data is based on the median house price and the assumption of a loan to income ratio of 4.5 per cent and 85 per cent loan to value – the percentage of the property value you’re loaned as a mortgage (in other words, the proportion you’re borrowing).

Allt-yr-yn

Household income needed to buy: £30,000

Media house price for first time buyers: £160,000

Alway

Household income needed to buy: £26,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £140,000

Bettws

Household income needed to buy: £22,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £120,000

(You can buy this semi-detached house in Bettws for £155,000).

Beechwood

Household income needed to buy: £24,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £130,000

Caerleon

Household income needed to buy: £38,000

Median house price for first time buyers: £200,000

(This 3 bed semi-detached is available for £185,000 in Caerleon. Image Zoopla.)

Gaer

Household income needed to buy: £26,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £140,000

Graig

Household income needed to buy: £38,000

Median house price for first time buyers: £200,000

Liswerry

Household income needed to buy: £22,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £120,000

Llanwern

Household income needed to buy: £30,000

Median house price for first time buyers: £160,000

Malpas

Household income needed to buy: £25,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £135,000

(You can buy this 4 bed terraced house for £119,000. Picture: Zoopla.)

Marshfield

Household income needed to buy: £29,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £155,000

Pill

Household income needed to buy: £21,000

Median house price for first time buyers: £110,000

Ringland

Household income needed to buy: £22,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £120,000

Rogerstone

Household income needed to buy: £32,000

Median house price for first time buyers: £170,000

(You can buy this 2 bed terrace in Rogerstone for £149,950. Picture: Zoopla.)

St Julians

Household income needed to buy: £23,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £125,000

Shaftesbury

Household income needed to buy: £24,000

Median house price for first time buyers: £128,000

Tredegar Park

Household income needed to buy: £32,000

Median house price for first time buyers: £170,000

Victoria

Household income needed to buy: £22,500

Median house price for first time buyers: £120,000

