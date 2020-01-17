NEWPORT West MP Ruth Jones will use her new shadow cabinet role to "hold the government to account" on their promises to fishermen during the Brexit campaign.

Her pledge comes after being promoted to shadow minister for fisheries, water, coastal communities and flooding.

She has also vowed to "lead the fight for investment and support for our coastal communities that have been ravaged by a decade of Tory austerity".

Mrs Jones said: "I'm delighted to be asked to join the shadow Defra team as the shadow fisheries minister.

"I will, working with my colleagues in the shadow team and Labour's MPs, provide the strong opposition our country needs by shining a light on the policies this Conservative government seeks to introduce.

"A lot of promises were made by the Tories and we are going to be holding them to account every single day."

Mrs Jones, who was originally elected during a by-election last year after the death of long-time MP Paul Flynn and was re-elected just a few months later in the December general election, will be working under the shadow environment secretary and Plymouth MP Luke Pollard who asked Mrs Jones if she would like to take on the role.