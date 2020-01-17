POLICE officers are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Newport.

Gwent Police are investigating a sexual assault which took place on the footpath linking Rodney Road to Corporation Road.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 14.

A female victim reported that she was walking along the footpath when she was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as being a white man, of large build, with a blonde beard who was wearing all black with a hooded jumper.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been out walking along the river, using either of the two coffee shops on Millennium Walk or walking along Rodney Road.

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting ref 2000016355. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.