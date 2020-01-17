A SUSPECTED stolen vehicle was “stung” after assistance from a police dog.
Gwent Police’s dog section spotted a suspected stolen vehicle using cloned plates on Wednesday, January 15.
Officers then proceeded to sting the vehicle’s tyres “without the driver’s knowledge,” a spokesman said.
They embedded a series of small spike into the tyres, causing them to deflate, allowing them catch the the driver.
Chief Inspector Huw Jones labelled the action a “text-book sting”.
Police dog 13 Bullet was said to have “assisted” with the incident.
It's been a busy week for Gwent's police dog unit - as we reported yesterday, PD Mink helped save the day after two culprits fled a police pursuit.
