A SUSPECTED stolen vehicle was “stung” after assistance from a police dog.

Gwent Police’s dog section spotted a suspected stolen vehicle using cloned plates on Wednesday, January 15.

Officers then proceeded to sting the vehicle’s tyres “without the driver’s knowledge,” a spokesman said.

They embedded a series of small spike into the tyres, causing them to deflate, allowing them catch the the driver.

Chief Inspector Huw Jones labelled the action a “text-book sting”.

Police dog 13 Bullet was said to have “assisted” with the incident.

It's been a busy week for Gwent's police dog unit - as we reported yesterday, PD Mink helped save the day after two culprits fled a police pursuit.

