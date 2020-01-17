HOW do you fancy being the king, or queen, of the castle?

Well here’s a start.

A piece of overgrown scrubland between Newport and Cardiff, reputed to form part of the former Wentloog Castle moat, is on the market.

The nondescript undeveloped plot of land which is metres from the A48 road is understood to have formed part of the defences of the castle built in the early years of the Norman Invasion.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, who are selling the tenth of an acre site said: “The site is of historical importance and is believed to form part of the moat of Wentloog Castle which is thought to have been the provincial castle of the lordship of Gywnllwy in the early Norman Conquest.

(Fred Hando's sketch of Wentloog castle)

“The site is currently overgrown but is surrounded by private properties and could become extra garden space or maybe amenity land.

"There is also scope for some kind of outdoor pursuits, historical re-enactment or redevelopment, subject to planning consent.

“It will be up to the bidders in the room to fight it out among themselves to become the new owner of this unique piece of Norman Conquest history. Let battle commence!”

The land is being sold at Paul Fosh Auctions sale next month with a guide price of £28,000 plus.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale is on Thursday, February 6, at the Cardiff North Hotel, Llanedyrn, Cardiff starting at 5pm.