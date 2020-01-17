WITH people living longer and choosing to receive car in their own homes, the biggest area of need for care and support workers in Gwent is in adult social care.

Torfaen Personal Care Team are hosting an event on Tuesday, January 21 at Cwmbran Library to recruit support workers for their intake/enablement and Dementia teams.

It is hoped that the event will help to attract people who want a career in social care.

There will be opportunities for individuals to meet the team and ask further questions about the type of jobs available and career opportunities.

Applicants are expected to bring along a completed application form on the day, but support will also be offered to those that need help completing the application. They also could receive an interview on the day.

Executive member for adult services and housing, Councillor David Daniels, said: “In Wales, social care is the seventh largest employer and a growth sector for jobs.

“This is an exciting time for those that are looking to enter the care sector, either as a change of career or entering the workplace for the first time, our care recruitment event presents a fantastic opportunity to secure work in this growing sector”.

MORE NEWS:

Anyone interested is welcome to come along between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

For further event information please contact Val Bessell on 01495 766371 or email val.bessell@torfaen.gov.uk.