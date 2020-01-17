YOU can win the tickets everybody is after - the showpiece game of the Six Nations, England v Wales.

And all you have to do is kick a rugby ball over the posts.

Welsh rugby star Taulupe Faletau helped a Newport-based car retailer to launch the challenge.

29-year-old Taulupe, who plays back row for Bath in the Gallagher Premiership, put on his kicking boots to demonstrate how to kick over the posts in the Motorpoint-branded kicking cage.

Chris Brown, general manager of Motorpoint Newport, explained: “We’re big rugby fans at Motorpoint and are extremely grateful to Taulupe for taking time out from training to help get our Conversion Challenge underway in Newport.

“Not only does the Conversion Challenge promise to be lots of fun but it provides a unique opportunity for one lucky rugby fan to cheer on the Welsh team at Twickenham this Spring in the Guinness Six Nations”.

The Motorpoint Conversion Challenge will be available for visitors to use seven days a week between Monday, January 13 and Sunday, February 22, with rugby fans getting just one chance to kick over the posts in order to be in with a chance of winning.

MORE NEWS:

Motorpoint Newport is located in Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, Newport NP19 4SS

The prize includes an overnight hotel stay in London. The winner will be announced on Monday, February 24.