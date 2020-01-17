YOU can travel to London from Newport for as little as £15 thanks to Great Western Railway’s January sale.

Tickets are available to purchase until 25 January, and the discounted Advance Single fares can be used to travel from Monday, January 23 through to Friday, March 24.

400,000 low-cost tickets are up for grabs with savings of up to 77 per cent on some journeys.

A return journey from Newport to London would normally make a hefty dent in your wallet, but if you’re looking for a weekend away or need to book a business trip, you can snap up returns for just £30.

There are host of return journeys available for this price – including during half-term.

On Monday, February 17, you can leave for London from Newport at 10.33am and return on Friday, February 21, at 4.18pm for £30.

And if you fancy a bit of luxury, you can upgrade to first class, which costs £64.

That’s without a railcard and without any strings attached.

However, you must ensure you travel on the specified trains.

Normally, an open return ticket for that journey would cost you around £89.

For the first class, that would be £199.50.

We also found a return journey to Bath Spa from Newport for just £11, which would normally cost £30.90.

What’s more, Sainsbury’s Nectar card holders will receive five times the usual points with every purchase

Promotional fares must be bought a minimum of 17 days in advance of travel.

You can take a look and snap up the discounted tickets at https://www.gwr.com