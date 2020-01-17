THE FIRST new homes in the latest phase of housing development at the former Llanwern steelworks site have been put on the market.

Developers Bellway Wales is building 152 new homes at Heron’s Mead, off Queensway, Llanwern, on the edge of Newport.

The development will comprise a range of three and four-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £239,995.

This is the second phase of homes from Bellway within the wider regeneration scheme in Llanwern, following the neighbouring Monks Meadow development, where the final few homes remain for sale.

Carly Maidment, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said: “Monks Meadow has been extremely popular with local buyers, so we know there’s a real demand for new homes in this area.

“Heron’s Mead will appeal to first-time buyers, families and professionals working in Newport, Cardiff or Bristol."

The site is located three miles from Newport city centre and has good access to the M4.

Ms Maidment added:“There’s a variety of entertainment and leisure amenities within walking distance of the development, including a multiplex cinema and a gym, as well as supermarkets and restaurants nearby.

“Local people also love the great outdoors of the RSPB Newport Wetlands, which covers more than 1,000 acres, and is only a 10-minute drive from the development.”

More information about the new homes now on sale at Heron’s Mead can be found at bellway.co.uk