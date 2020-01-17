PUPILS and staff from a host of Newport schools are celebrating after picking up healthy schools awards.

Twelve schools took part in and completed the Welsh Network of Healthy Schools Scheme, and their efforts were rewarded with a National Quality Award.

In order to gain the award, a school has to engage with the seven themes of the scheme, which are: food and fitness, personal development, emotional well-being, substance use and misuse, the environment, safety and hygiene.

Glasllwch, Mount Pleasant, Gaer, St Andrew’s, Maindee, Clytha, Eveswell, Langstone, Malpas Court, and Lliswerry Primary Schools, Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd, and Fairoak Nursery School, were all recognised and picked up their awards at a ceremony in the council chamber at Newport Civic Centre.

Mayor Cllr William Routley presented the awards. Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, and the cabinet member for education and skills Cllr Gail Giles, were also in attendance.

“I would like to congratulate all the schools for this amazing achievement. It can take nine years to achieve the full award, so it is a big commitment for a school and they should all be very proud,” said Cllr Mudd.

And Cllr Giles said: “This award enables our young people to have a positive approach to health and well-being and is an excellent means of introducing them to principles that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”