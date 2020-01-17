NEWPORT'S Friars Walk shopping centre is to lose one of its original stores - Top Shop - which is currently running a closign down sale.

A large sign in the window is currently advertising the sale, with reduction of up to 70 per cent on stock.

Staff at the store have confirmed that the store will be closing but did not say when or why.

In March 2012, the store, which was on the High Street, closed and relocated to Spytty Retail Park.

But it moved into Friars Walk shopping centre when this opened in November 2015.

Topshop owners Arcadia Group have been contacted for comment.