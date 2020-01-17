A PLAN to move Newport’s Information Station to the city’s museum and library have been described as a “no brainer” by supporters, but have left opponents angry.

Newport City Council’s cabinet has given its support to moving staff and services from the ground and first floors of the current Information Station building in Queensway, to the Central Museum and Library.

Services provided at the building include information about housing and council tax benefits, business rates, social services, employment support, business rates and blue badges.

The council says the museum and library will provide a more accessible location, and create a “one-stop shop” for residents.

It also hopes to generate income by sub-leasing the site of the old Newport railway station to start-up businesses.

The council has allocated £350,000 for the project, while it is currently awaiting the outcome of a £1.4 million funding bid to Welsh Government.

Newport council leader, Cllr Jane Mudd, said the proposal could be “a real plus for the city, and the council”.

“It will bring a new facility to Newport, give a helping hand to start-up businesses and make better use of one of our own buildings while reducing the costs at the Information Station,” she said.

Cllr Abdul-Majid Rahman described the proposal as a “no brainer”, saying the move could provide a space for businesses to grow, and also help the library and museum.

But the council’s Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups - which ran Newport City Council as a coalition when the Information Station opened in 2012 - have opposed the plan.

Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the Conservative group, said he was “extremely angry” about the move.

He said the current location is “as good as anywhere in the city centre”, as it is close to bus and railway stations.

“They are going to be spending £350,000 to relocate it to another building which is not particularly any more central,” he added.

Cllr Carmel Townsend, leader of the Lib Dem group, said it was a “shame” to move the building to a location which “might not be fit for purpose”.

But the leader of Newport Independent Party, Cllr Kevin Whitehead, said the relocation could have benefits by providing services in the same building as the library and museum. But he added that he would not want to see any changes to provision.

The move will be subject to funding being secured.