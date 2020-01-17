NEWPORT's Kingsway shopping centre has been dealt a blow as a retail store is closing.
Bon Marche has signs in the window announcing the closure and further reductions.
Before Christmas, it was announced that Bon Marche would be closing 30 stores after going into administration but it had not stated which ones.
Bon Marche have been contacted for comment.