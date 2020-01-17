GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate 83-year-old Sylvia Parker who has been reported as missing.

Sylvia Parker is from the Britannia area of Blackwood and was reported as missing today, Friday, January 17 and officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

Ms Parker is described as white, approximately 5ft in height, of frail build and short cropped grey hair. The police believe she may be wearing a padded cream jacket with a belt and a cream handbag.

If you have seen Ms Parker or believe you have any information that may help Gwent Police with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference: 2000019576

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.