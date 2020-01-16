NEWPORT’S Premiership match against Swansea at Rodney Parade on Sunday has been postponed because of mumps in the Black and Ambers squad.

Newport were set to entertain the Whites, bidding to stretch away from trouble at the bottom of the table.

The fixture was going to be a return to action for Swansea after an outbreak of mumps forced them to postpone Premiership fixtures against Aberavon and Cardiff on the first weekends of January.

However, this time it is Newport that are unable to fulfil the encounter, which had been moved to a Sunday because of the Dragons’ European Challenge Cup game against Enisei-STM and Newport County’s League Two meeting with Swindon.

A Black and Ambers player has been diagnosed with mumps and they are waiting to see if more cases follow in the coming days. The club did not train on Thursday evening.

“Newport RFC would like to inform supporters that this Sunday’s home match against Swansea has been postponed,” read a club statement.

“Both clubs have mutually agreed to this due to an outbreak of illness amongst the Newport RFC squad.

“This sensible step means that the risk of any further illness will be reduced and all concerned have decided it the best course of action.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to thank both Swansea RFC and the WRU for their cooperation.”

Newport are ninth in the Premiership, eight points clear of bottom club Ebbw Vale and one-from-bottom Bridgend.

They have a game in hand on the Steelmen and two in hand on the Ravens.

