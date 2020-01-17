A MOTHER said she never wants to see her son again after he carried out a “savage” attack on her in her own home as she was trying to protect a dog he was beating.

Ieuan Batten’s victim feared she would have been killed had the police not turned up as he punched and stamped on her in a sustained assault that lasted half an hour.

“I love my son, but I never want to see him again. I think he is capable of killing me,” his mother said in a victim impact statement.

She added: “I honestly believe that if the police hadn’t arrived when they did, he would have killed me that night.”

Prosecutor Leah Pollard told Newport Crown Court that 23-year-old Batten had a history of violence against his mother, with previous assault convictions recorded against him.

She said this latest attack happened just before Christmas when Batten came home “under the influence and in an aggressive mood”.

Judge Daniel Williams was told of how Batten's mother and two women, one of whom was pregnant, were in her house when he went “completely mad”.

After two dogs began fighting, he took one of them into the kitchen and repeatedly punched and kicked it.

Batten’s mother covered the animal to protect it before her son turned his attention to her.

Miss Pollard said: “He was in a complete rage. He grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into the living room.

“He started punching her and stamping on her all over her body.”

One of the women told police: “It lasted for about half an hour. I have never seen such violence in my life and I was shocked - especially when it was carried out by someone against their own mother.”

The victim was taken to hospital with her face “totally swollen and black and her body covered in bruises”.

Batten, of Forest Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, near Ystrad Mynach, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The court was told he had 20 previous convictions for 49 offences.

Nik Strobl, mitigating, said: “The defendant wishes to express his remorse and he can’t believe what he has done to his own mother.

“He has little recollection of what happened.”

Judge Williams told Batten, who was high on alcohol and drugs during the attack, that: “This was a savage assault. You used dreadful violence.”

The defendant was jailed for two years, and a five-year restraining order was imposed preventing him from contacting his mother.

He must pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.