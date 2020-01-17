PEOPLE living in Torfaen are being asked for their opinions and ideas on tackling litter and fly-tipping, as the council develops the next stage of its strategy for dealing with the issues.
"Ensuring Torfaen is a cleaner and greener place to live, work and visit is a council priority," said a council spokesman.
"Although it would be unrealistic to expect a completely litter free borough, we want to significantly reduce the amount of litter in it.
"Cleaning up litter not only costs the council significantly, but has a negative impact on people’s well-being, and causes harm to wildlife.
"Help us shape our next litter and fly-tipping strategy by taking part in our online consultation."
You can share your views at getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/neighbourhoods/draft-litter-strategy
The closing date for the consultation is Sunday February 9.