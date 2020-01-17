A GRADE II listed building in Newport city centre has been bought by Inspired Business Media - and they'll use it as their company headquarters.

The business bought Palace House, in Stow Hill, following a £1,000,000 investment supported by Barclays.

Inspired Business Media was set up in Newport in 2013 by Jason Awatar and Leigh Hussain. Their previous offices were in Gold Tops.

The business now employs 54 staff, producing industry-leading business-to-business conferences, round tables and events, supporting educational learning and strategic meetings for the world’s most innovative and pioneering organisations such as Google, Facebook, IBM and Amazon at luxury venues in London, New York, Amsterdam and Dublin.

Leigh Hussain, director of Inspired Business Media, said: “We are local boys who are passionate about our business and giving local talent the chance to grow and develop.

"We are going to create up to 50 new jobs this year and needed more space, which is when we decided to acquire the 200-year-old Palace House, home to former archbishops and derelict for a number of years.

"This property is part of Newport’s forgotten history and we are delighted that the local council and surrounding residents have been supportive in this huge restoration project.”

Graham Turner, Barclays Business manager, said: “As champions of local business, it is essential that we support local growing businesses such as Inspired Business Media. Leigh and Jason are great examples of an entrepreneur using their experience, contacts and skills to develop a successful business.

"By really understanding the business and issues they have faced, Barclays has been able to support the business throughout its development. This is great news for Newport in restoring this historical building back to its former glory while creating jobs for the local community. ”

Jason Awatar said: "We have faced a number of challenges since starting the business including my own personal challenge when I suffered a major stroke on stage during an event in 2017.

"We are well positioned within the local and international markets and can use this investment supported by Barclays to grow and strengthen our business.

"Running a business is tough but the rewards far outweigh the downsides even after working long hours. Corporate social responsibility is very important to us. We will continue to promote sustainability and ethical working practices, whilst finding new ways to invest in Newport and support our local economy.”

The property was marketed through Hutchings and Thomas, of Newport.