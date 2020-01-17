A NEW campaign to help target and prevent serious organised crime by criminal gangs in Newport has been launched by Crimestoppers.

Following a successful campaign last year, the charity aims to continue to highlight the impact these gangs have on our businesses and communities.

In particular, it is concerned about the impact of organised crime on children and young people, and is encouraging residents to pass on information about criminal gangs anonymously.

During 2019, Crimestoppers spoke to almost 10,000 young people in Newport as part of its Fearless.org youth service, to help improve their understanding of exploitation and the harm caused by drug gangs.

Crimestoppers also saw an 85 per cent increase in reports relating to Newport during last year’s awareness campaign.

As well as child exploitation and drug dealing, criminal gangs often use weapons and violence, cybercrime and human trafficking. Other indicators of serious organised crime could be money laundering or people living beyond their means from the proceeds of crime.

The charity is asking Newport residents to be alert and look out for activities of organised crime groups and pass on what they know completely anonymously via Crimestoppers UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Ella Rabaiotti, national manager at the charity Crimestoppers Wales, said: “We’re encouraged by the response from residents last year in reporting to Crimestoppers about damaging organised crime.

“We want to reiterate how important their information is in helping stop criminal gangs and protecting the public.

“We want everyone to feel confident that they can speak to us 100 per cent anonymously and we’ll pass their information on safely.

“We’ve always kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who trusts our service.

“We want to prevent these crimes occurring in the first place through education and engagement with the public.

“Crimestoppers will continue to promote its youth service Fearless.org with teenagers in schools and youth groups, to empower them to speak up about crime and stay safe.”

Nathan Blake, former Welsh professional footballer and now a Fearless.org ambassador in Wales, said: “I’m really pleased to support the charity Crimestoppers in their work and in particular their Fearless outreach programme.

“They are great at supporting young people to help them make the right choices and avoid getting into a life of crime.”

If you know about or suspect those involved in serious and organised crime, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. To find out more about the Crimestoppers campaign click here.