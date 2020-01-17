A POWER cut has hit several areas of west Newport.
Western Power Distribution say the power cut was first reported today at 3.28pm.
They say the outage should be solved by 7pm.
The following areas are affected by the power outage:
NP10 8UE - Penylan Road
NP10 8RU - Penylan Road
NP10 8RW - Penylan Road
NP10 8UD - Close to the Parc Golf Club
NP10 8TQ - Close to Penylan Road
NP10 8TX - Pound Hill
CF3 2UP - Castleton
CF3 2UQ - Castleton
CF3 2SE - Castleton
CF3 2SB - Castleton
CF3 2UR - Castleton
CF3 2SA - Castleton
