HERE we look at some of the defendants jailed recently for a range of offences, from drug dealing to dangerous driving.

David O’Dwyer

Drug-driver David O’Dwyer was jailed for 10 months for being at the wheel whilst under the influence of cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and for dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and assault by beating.

The offences were committed in Newport on June 12, 2019.

O’Dwyer, 32, whose current address is Berwyn Prison, Wrexham, pleaded guilty.

Steven Twynham

Steven Twynham, 40, was locked up for conspiracy to supply cocaine in Gwent in 2018.

The defendant, of Thomasville, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the offence.

He jailed for two years and eight months at Newport Crown Court.

David Robinson

David Robinson, aged 28, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was sent to prison for eight weeks for breaching a suspended custodial sentence.

He also admitted a public order offence at Bargoed railway station, possessing amphetamine and failing to surrender.

Robinson was also fined £50 and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

Kai Ford

A police officer feared he was going to die as he was being dragged across the ground after becoming trapped in the door of a Mini with teenage drug dealer Kai Ford at the wheel.

The learner driver, 18, from Pontypool, reversed at speed as he was being challenged by Police Constable Greg Scanlon in Cwmbran.

The officer was then thrown on to the bonnet after the defendant crashed into an unmarked police car.

The judge locked Ford up for 12 months and banned him from driving for two years and six months.

He pleaded guilty to causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm to PC Scanlon, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Andre Taylor

Newport drug dealer Andre Taylor was caught with crack cocaine at a purity of up to 92%.

The 27-year-old, of Buttermere Way, went on the run for six months following a police chase before he was arrested before Christmas.

Taylor pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

It was his third conviction for drug trafficking and he was jailed for four years at Newport Crown Court.

Keiran Payne

Keiran Payne was jailed for six-and-a-half years after he was caught with more than £65,000 of cocaine and cash in his luxury car following a police chase through rush-hour traffic in Newport.

Other drivers were forced to swerve out of the way to avoid the 27-year-old.

He admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

A judge told Keiran Payne it was a "miracle" he hadn’t killed anyone as he overtook a bus in a built-up area and drove down an M4 slip road the wrong way.