A MAN from Ebbw Vale has died today following a fatal traffic collision on the B4248 heading east out of Brynmawr.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.30am on Friday morning.

His family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are now appealing for information from any witnesses in the area, or motorists who used the road around the time of the collision to check any dash-cam footage that may provide assistance with police enquiries.

The single road traffic collision involved a silver Renault Megane.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or direct message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference number: 2000019125.

