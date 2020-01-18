DETECTIVES would like your help to solve a burglary.

Gwent Police received a report of a break-in at a property in Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly at around 1.15pm on Monday 6 January.

During this incident, a set of keys were taken from the address and a blue Volkswagen Transporter van – registration DA18 VRV – was stolen. The van is still missing.

Officers are hoping to speak to this man who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident can report it by calling 101, or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2000006169.

Alternatively, people may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency.