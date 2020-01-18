LONG hours in the gym are the norm for most people who seek success in their chosen sport - but for young Evie Flage-Donovan, there is the added challenge of keeping up with her school work.

For at the tender age of 12, gymnast Evie is intent on going places this year - a training camp Florida first of all, then the 2020 Gymnastics British Championships in Liverpool.

And for those who excel on Merseyside, there are places up for grabs at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bumps and bruises are par for the course for gymnasts, and Evie, from Newport, has had her fair share since taking up the sport at four years old.

But she has flourished, starting out at Newport Girls, a recreational club, where she learned the basics two days a week for four hours.

At the age of eight she switched to Cardiff Central Youth Club and found herself playing catch-up with her fellow gymnasts.

“It was hard work, for her and us, to travel to Cardiff every day,” said her mother, Donna Flage-Donovan, 38.

“The girls there were more advanced, as her Newport group didn’t have the proper floor or equipment, so she was behind and had to work harder”.

Despite this, out of the five girls at training, Evie was one of only two who went on to train for compulsory level, the highest for that age level.

“The other girls had been there longer, but she managed to keep up, and even take over,” said Mrs Flage-Donovan.

Last year, Evie moved to the Welsh Gymnastics Academy, based at Cardiff's Sport Wales National Centre, where she now trains for around 28 hours a week.

“She does this around school, it’s a massive commitment and she’s made loads of sacrifices”, said Mrs Flage-Donovan.

“Evie has had ups and downs leading to where she is, literally blood, sweat and tears and a lot of bruises, but it’s the best thing we’ve done.

“She’s so committed and has a huge work ethic, and she’s now enjoying her gym and they’re like a family”.

Evie has recently passed her compulsory level one, the last grade needed to qualify for championships.

She will compete in the championships in Liverpool in April, in the all-around programme, to try to qualify for the finals on Sunday April 19.

In 2017 (above), she was a spectator at the championships, watching her fellow gymnasts compete, and never thinking that two years later she would be competing herself.

She has won the bronze British medal and earned third place all-round at the Women’s Artistic Adrian Stan Championships, and achieved a gold British Medal for team gold at the British Gymnastics Women’s Artist Voluntary level three.

All of this while doing extremely well in school - and trying to manage the building nerves and excitement ahead of the championships.

“Her skills have come on so much, and for her age she is phenomenal. I’m so proud,” said Mrs Flage-Donovan.

Before Liverpool however, Evie has an other goal to aim for. She has been selected to Orlando in Florida, in three weeks’ time for a training camp.

Her family is fundraising to pay for the trip. For more information and to donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/1045788939104898/