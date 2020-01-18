WALES welcomes a new ethical community coffee shop this weekend, as Esquires opens a store and community hub in Caerphilly.

The first Esquires Coffee branch officially opens tomorrow, in the town's Castle View Shopping Centre, though a pre-launch offer is running today.

There will be a range of Fair Trade, organic coffee, cold pressed and fruit juices, and a wide selection of breakfasts, brunches and lunches.

The shop will offer a full vegetarian, vegan and classic food - all available to eat in and for take-away, which will be served in fully compostable boxes.

The classic full English breakfast will be a staple of the all-day menu, while vegans will be able to enjoy the Esquires full vegan.

"We're thrilled to be launching Esquires Coffee in Caerphilly - our first store in Wales," said store owner John McIlhiney.

"Our shop is much more than a coffee house, it's a cool and quirky environment, filled with communal tables and cosy seating.

"We can't wait to welcome our local community in."

Esquires Coffee in Caerphilly will be the chain's first branch to serve a selection of cocktails.

A pre-launch offer - with 50 per cent off all drinks - is running today, ahead of tomorrow's formal opening.