A RAPIST who plied his victim with alcohol before attacking her while she was unconscious after she passed out, has been jailed for 10 years.

Gary Flemming, aged 48, of Thistle Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, also carried out two sexual assaults on the woman.

He was convicted of rape and the two other offences, which were all committed in 2018, by a jury after a trial.

Newport Crown Court was told how Flemming continues to deny his guilt.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett read out a victim impact statement from the complaint who said: “I feel ashamed and disgusted by what has happened.”

The defendant has seven previous convictions for eight offences, but none of them were of a similar nature.

“Although he doesn’t accept the verdicts of the jury, there is an element of remorse," said Jenny Yeo, representing Flemming.

“He has never spent time in custody before and prison is going to be hard for him.”

His barrister added that her client aimed to use his time behind bars productively to study and live a healthier life.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “You plied your victim with drink. She was so drunk, she passed out after being unable to stand.”

In addition to his prison term, Flemming, who is originally from Scotland, must register as a sex offender for life.

The defendant showed no emotion after sentence was passed.

He must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

Judge Williams told the prosecutor: “Through you Mr Bennett, I would like to commend the victim for the way she gave her evidence and I wish her the luck she deserves.”