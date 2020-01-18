Gwent Police have confirmed that the A4042 northbound road out of Newport has been reopened following a crash caused by ice on the road.

The road from Grove Park roundabout to the Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout had been closed at around 9am this morning due to a road traffic collision.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle arrived at the scene at around 9am.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

Newport Highways attended the scene quickly after the crash to apply further grit to the road, which was reopened at 10.35am.

