POLICE are appealing for help to find a man from Abertillery after he breached his licence conditions.

Daniel Davis, 26, was released from prison on August 12, 2019 after serving a two-year sentence for assault.



After Mr Davies breached his licence conditions, he has been recalled to prison.



If you have seen Daniel Davies or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Gwent Police on 999 or 101 quoting log: 2000019283.



Alternatively, you can send the police a direct message via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org.

