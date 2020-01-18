FOR this week’s five of the best, we wanted to know your favourite places in Gwent to go for afternoon tea.

When it comes to indulging in a scone with fresh cream and jam or feasting on a finger sandwich, our readers will be spoilt for choice of places to go in Gwent.

Here are the top five, as chosen by you.

Seren, Tredegar

Clair Welch said: “Fabulous afternoon teas, beautifully presented, absolutely delicious and incredible attention to detail.

“Seren caters for all, covering every dietary requirement from special diets, personal requests to gluten free, vegan.

“Afternoon tea is always followed by a choice of scones with jam and cream. Not just fantastic value, but also excellent customer service in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

“The best there is!”

Nicola Jones said: “Everything is home-made, so fresh and flavoursome.

“Lovely décor with interesting nick-nacks to catch your eye! More than just a tearoom, it’s an experience”.

Bedwellty House and Park, Tredegar

Sarah Louise Phillips said:

“This place has the whole experience; wonderful outside surroundings, beautiful cosy room to dine, excellent service from pleasant staff and the most important, delicious afternoon tea.

“The ice slices are the best I’ve ever tasted. Wouldn’t afternoon tea anywhere else”.

Katie Waldron said: “Had my mum’s 70th birthday afternoon tea there. It was wonderful and the staff were so helpful and friendly”.

Angel Hotel, Abergavenny

Mandy de la Nougerede said: “Went to a wedding reception afternoon tea at the Angel Hotel in Abergavenny the weekend before Christmas. It was beautiful”.

Kathleen Jones said: “Excellent food and service”.

Farmers Arms, Goldcliff

This family run pub situated in the Goldcliff area of Newport has become known for its afternoon tea, with readers voting it into our top five.

They also do a ‘Breakfast afternoon tea’ on Saturdays only, from 9am till 11.30am. It includes boiled egg and soldiers, hash browns, crumpets, breakfast patty, English muffin, coffee and tea and much more.

Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel, Usk

This hotel, surrounded by the Welsh countryside, seen a new addition of two Laura Ashley Tea Rooms.

They offer an extensive selection of cakes, sandwiches ad carefully selected teas.

Surrounded by natural beauty and peaceful tranquillity, this place seems the perfect spot for this British treat.