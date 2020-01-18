THE Newport branch of car dealership Evans Halshaw is to remain open, though the company is closing a number of branches across the UK during the coming weeks.

The car retailer has 118 locations nationwide and is a brand of Pendragon PLC, the UK's second largest motor seller.

A spokesman confirmed to the South Wales Argus that the company is planning on closing “a small number” of satellite Vauxhall sites, but the dealership in Newport's Spytty Road is not among them.

He said: “Following proposals by Vauxhall to revise its future distribution strategy, Pendragon has agreed to the closure of a small number of Evans Halshaw Vauxhall sites, predominantly in satellite locations.

“Pendragon has now entered a period of consultation with affected team members, and we will work with them to identify possible alternative roles across the Pendragon Group.”