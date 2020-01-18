A SQUADRON of young air cadets have been left devastated after a "vile" theft that saw 10 bikes - used in their adventure training - stolen from their base.

275 Nantyglo and Blaina Squadron Air Training Corps had the bikes stolen from onsite storage containers at Pilgrims Park, Blaina, less than an hour after they had left their base on Sunday January 12, just after 6pm.

The bikes, which are used for the children to help them with their adventure training, cost around £350 each.

Some of the cadets on the bikes that were stolen. Picture: 275 Nantyglo & Blaina Squadron Air Training Corps

Flight lieutenant Lynne Newell who is the deputy squadron commander said that all involved in the Corps were absolutely devastated by the theft.

“It’s absolutely vile,” she said.

“The cadets work so hard and everything that we have has been fundraised for through various events like bag packing and the occasional grant.

“But now in the blink of an eye, the cadets have had an amazing opportunity taken away from them by these thieves.”

CCTV footage shows the thieves breaking into the storage compartment. Picture: 275 Nantyglo & Blaina Squadron Air Training Corps

Flt Lt Newell explained how they now have five bikes left after three of the missing bikes had been found and she had two other bikes in different storage.

“We had an anonymous tip-off about three of the bikes. We were told that they were left in a location in Rhymney and so went in our squadron minibus to pick them up.

“With the two bikes I had in storage, we now have five but are still missing seven.

“We should be elated that three have been found but we’re not because there are still seven missing.”

The squadron has 41 cadets and they use the bikes as part of their adventure training. This falls in line with their motto - Venture Adventure - and they actively encourage the group to do as much adventure training as possible to boost their physical and mental wellbeing and build teamwork skills.

CCTV footage of the thieves. Picture: 275 Nantyglo & Blaina Squadron Air Training Corps

As well as the bikes being taken, Flt Lt Newell is also concerned about the potential for further incidents as the location of the base is on a dark road.

“It’s quite concerning that anyone could have been watching as the road is very dark.

“It feels like we have been violated and who has the right to do that to anyone, let alone young people who are doing a fantastic job in the community.”

In the aftermath of the theft, the squadron have set up a gofundme page to help towards replacing the bikes.

Gwent Police's Richard Lewis confirmed that the bikes had been stolen and that a petrol strimmer was also taken by two males. He said: "Through the power of Facebook, three of the bikes have now been returned, but our investigation is still ongoing to locate the remaining bikes and the offenders."

Anyone who has any information is urged to call PC Lewis at Blaina police station on 01495 290220, Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 177 14/01/20. The police can also be contacted through their social media pages.