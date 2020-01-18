A “DRUG dealers' dealer” was jailed after he was caught trafficking cocaine and cannabis.

Police raided Danny Williams’ home in Cwmbran after they arrested another teenager from the town for peddling drugs and analysed his mobile phone.

This investigation led them to the 22-year-old defendant who was jailed for nearly three years at Newport Crown Court.

James Evans, prosecuting, said Williams was a “a dealers' dealer” who supplied “street” traffickers.

He told Judge Richard Williams: “Police were in possession of intelligence that he was involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis. He was second up the chain.”

Although officers only found a small amount of drugs at Williams’ house, they seized a mobile phone which incriminated him.

The defendant, of The Close, Oakfield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A and class B drug.

The offence was committed on July 18, 2019.

READ MORE:

Mr Evans said Williams had been to custody before for breaching a community order and had five previous convictions for eight offences, but none for drug trafficking.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client had entered guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

His barrister added: “His family are in court to support him and have supported him through his cocaine addiction.

“He is very sorry because of the effect his offending and his sentence will have upon them.

“There is a different side to him and he is a hard-working young man who is an important cog in a scaffolding business.”

Mr Williams told the court the defendant had shown remorse for his offending.

The judge told Williams that despite his personal mitigation, an immediate custodial sentence was inevitable.

He jailed him for 32 months and ordered him to pay a victim impact surcharge upon his release from prison.

Williams will also face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on May 21.